RRB Group D Phase 4 Exam Date 2022 Latest Update: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the examination schedule for the RRB Group D Phase 4 Computer Based Test (CBT) on its website. According to the official notification, the RRC Group D Phase 4 exam will be held between September 19 to October 07, 2022, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eligible candidates can download the timetable by visiting the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in. Phase 4 will be held in various cities all over India for a group comprising of Three (3) RRCs namely RRCs: Central Railway (Mumbai), Eastern Railway (Kolkata), and North Eastern Railway (Gorakhpur).