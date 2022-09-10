RRB Group D Phase 4 Exam Date 2022 Latest Update: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the examination schedule for the RRB Group D Phase 4 Computer Based Test (CBT) on its website. According to the official notification, the RRC Group D Phase 4 exam will be held between September 19 to October 07, 2022, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.Also Read - NEET UG Final Answer Key 2022 Released; Know How to Check at neet.nta.nic.in
Eligible candidates can download the timetable by visiting the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in. Phase 4 will be held in various cities all over India for a group comprising of Three (3) RRCs namely RRCs: Central Railway (Mumbai), Eastern Railway (Kolkata), and North Eastern Railway (Gorakhpur).
RRB Group D Phase 4 Exam Dates
- The Group D Phase 3 exam will be held between September 19 to October 07, 2022
RRB Group D Phase 4 Exam City, Date, and Time
“The link for viewing the Exam City & Date will be made live latest by 11:00 Hrs. on 12.09.2022 and link for downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live latest by 18:00 Hrs. on 12.09.2022 on the
official websites of all RRBs,” RRB in an official notification said. Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2022 Revised Schedule Out at mcc.nic.in; Registration Begins Sept 15
RRB Group D Phase 4 Exam Admit Card 2022
Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation link.
RRB Group D Recruitment 2022: Check Dates Here
|Exam City slip
|September 12, 2022 by 11:00 AM
|Travel authority for SC, ST candidates
|September 12, 2022 by 6:00 PM
|RRB Group D Admit Card
|Likely by September 15, 2022.
|RRB Group D Exam date
|September 19 to October 7, 2022.
Aadhar-linked Biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam centre prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhar card. Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process.