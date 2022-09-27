RRB Group D Phase 5 Exam City Slip 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon activate the RRB Group D Phase 5 exam city and date link on its official website. Once released, candidates can download the RRB Group 5 exam city slip and date by visiting the official website of the Board at rrbcdg.gov.in. “The link for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live latest by 11:00 Hrs. on 27.09.2022 on the official websites of all RRBs,” RRB in an official notification said.Also Read - REET Result 2022 to be Declared Soon at reetbser2022.in. Check Tentative Dates Here

This year, the RRB Group D Phase 5 examination will be conducted between October 06 to October 11, 2022, in various cities all over India, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. It will also include the remaining one RRC i.e. South Western Railway (Hubli).

How to Check RRB Group D Phase 5 Exam City Slip 2022?

Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) at rrbcdg.gov.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download RRB Phase 5 Exam City Slip 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as registration number, and date of birth and click on the login option.

Your RRB Group D Phase 5 Exam city date will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

When Will RRB Release Group D Phase 5 Admit Card 2022?

The downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation link. Aadhar linked Biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam centre prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhar card.

RRB selections are based on Computer Based Test (CBT) and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates. Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process.