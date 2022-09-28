RRB Group D Phase 5 Admit Card 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct the RRB Group D Phase 5 CBT exams between October 06 and October 11, 2022. As per the earlier RRB notification, the link for viewing the exam city & date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates has been activated. Eligible candidates can download the RRB Group D Phase 5 Exam City Slip by visiting the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in. “The link for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live latest by 11:00 Hrs. on 27.09.2022 on the official websites of all RRBs,” RRB in an official notification said.Also Read - Chandigarh ASI Police, LIC, UCO, UPSC Recruitment 2022: List of Top Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

The Board will release the admit card for the RRB Group D Phase 5 exams four days prior to the exam date mentioned in the exam city date intimation link. "Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to exam datementioned in Exam City and Date intimation link," reads the official notification.

How to Download RRB Group D Phase 5 Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB ) at rrbcdg.gov.in .

) at . On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download RRB Group D Phase 5 Admit Card 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as application number, and date of birth.

Your RRB Group D Phase 5 Admit Card 2022/ RRB Group D Phase 5 E- Call Letter 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2022: Check Documents You Need to Carry to Exam Hall

Aadhar-linked Biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam centre prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhar card.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Exam City slip September 27, 2022 by 11:00 AM Travel authority for SC, ST candidates September 27, 2022 by 6:00 PM RRB Group D Admit Card Four days prior to the exam date mentioned in the exam city date intimation link.(Likely by October 02, 2022) RRB Group D Exam date October o6 to October 11, 2022.

Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process.