RRB Group 5 Exam Schedule: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the examination schedule for the RRB Group D Phase 5 Computer Based Test (CBT) on its website. Eligible candidates can download the RRB Group 5 exam schedule by visiting the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in. According to the official notification, the RRB Group D phase 5 exam comprising of the remaining one RRC i.e. South Western Railway (Hubli) will be held on October 6 and 11, 2022, in the computer-based test (CBT-1) mode in various cities all over India.

RRB Group 5 Exam City, Date

The link for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live latest by 11:00 Hrs. on September 27, on the official websites of all RRBs.

RRB Group 5 Admit Card 2022

The downloading of E-call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation link. Aadhar-linked Biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam centre prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhar card.

Direct Link: Download RRB Group 5 Exam Schedule

How to Download RRB Group 5 Exam Schedule?