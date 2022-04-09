RRB Group D Recruitment 2022 Latest Update: Here comes a big update for the candidates who are preparing for RRB Group D Recruitment 2022. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a notification announcing major changes in the selection process for the RRB Ground D Recruitment 2022 competitive examination.Also Read - RRB NTPC Group D Recruitment: Deadline to Submit Complaints Ends Today, Check Details Here

As per the new notification, the Railway Recruitment Board has modified some of the “items” listed in the Centralised Employment Notice No.RRC-01/2019. In the notification, the Railway Recruitment Board has made changes in various aspects of the examination such as EWS (Economically Weaker Section) reservation, normalisation of marks of multi-sessional papers, preference of posts, and document verification. Also Read - RRP-NTPC Exam Row: Patna's 'Khan Sir' Accused of Inciting Violence Absconding, Switches Off Phone

In the new notification, the RRB said it has discontinued stage two of the CBT (Computer Based Test) and there will now be only one, single-stage, CBT exam. Moreover, the RRB said that the candidates belonging to the EWS category can present a certificate issued after the date of notification at the time of document verification. Also Read - Thousands of RRB Exam Candidates Protest in Patna, Arrah; Block Railway Tracks For Over 5 Hours

In the meantime, the RRB has also made changes to the number of candidates called for document verification. Earlier, candidates were called for the document verification, after qualifying in the CBT and Physical Efficiency Test (PET), were 1.05 times or five percent more than the number of vacancies. However the RRB has now decided that the number of candidates called for document verification will be equal to the number of notified vacancies.

The RRB in the notice said that the normalisation of marks will be based on the percentile-based method. In case two or more candidates get the same percentile score, the candidates’ merit will be decided by age criteria.

The RRB also made some changes to the designation of Assistant Pointsman. As per the new notification, the designation will now be known as ‘Pointsman.’ The candidates must note that the RRB Group D examination is scheduled to be conducted from July 2022 onwards.