RRB Group D Recruitment 2021: The Railway Recruitment Board(RRB) on Wednesday issued a notice regarding the conduct of computer-based exams for various posts in Level-1 of 7th CPC Matrix under CEN No. RRC-01/2019. Candidates who have applied for Group D recruitment must check the detailed notice issued on the RRB's official website. As per the official notice, the CBT as per details provided in CEN No. RRC-01/2019 will commence tentatively from 23rd February 2022 in multiple phases, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The link of viewing Exam City and Date and downloading of Travelling Authority of SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites in due course i.e. 10 days prior to the start of the exam.

Downloading of E-call letters will start from 4 days prior to the CBT date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link.

In regards to 4,85,607 candidates whose applications were found rejected on the ground of invalid photograph and/or signature, for those the modification link will be live from 15.12.2021 to 26.12.2021 on all the official websites of RRBs for uploading of photograph and/or signature afresh as one time opportunity. Thereafter, decision of RRBs regarding the validity of photograph/signature shall be final and binding on candidates.

In this process the candidates whose application found accepted will also be scheduled in subsequent phases of CBT exam of CEN No. RRC- 01/2019.

