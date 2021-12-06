The Railway Recruitment Board has announced that the application form modification link for the RRB Group D recruitment will open on December 15, 2021. “Candidates are advised to keep ready their scanned photograph and signature as per the specification mentioned in the CEN No. RRC-01/2019 (Available on RRBs’ websites),” the RRB said. The candidates must note that those candidates whose application forms were rejected will be allowed to modify the application form and upload the correct documents.Also Read - RRB NTPC First CBT Result To Be Out By This Date; Check Important Details And Notification Here

CLICK HERE TO CHECK THE NOTIFICATION

Here are some of the important details:

Candidates were informed about the RRC group D exam in February 2019. Over one lakh vacancies in group D posts will be filled through written exam. This one time opportunity of application form modification has been given to only those candidates whose application has been rejected on the ground of invalid photograph and/or signature.

Key Takeaways from the notification: