RRB Group D Result 2022: RRB Bhopal Group D CBT Result Out at rrbcdg.gov.in; Know How to Check

Sarkari Result RRB Group D 2022: Once released, candidates can check the RRB Group D Result 2022 by visiting the official websites of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB Group D Result 2022: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will declare the result for the group D posts on or before December 24, 2022. Once released, candidates can check the RRB Group D Result 2022 by visiting the official websites of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in. One can also check the result, merit list, and cut-off by visiting the concerned respective RRBs. It is to be noted that RRB Bhopal Group D CBT Result has been declared today, December 22, 2022. All those candidates who qualify for the RRB Group D exam 2022 will have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), which is tentatively held from January 2023 onwards by concerned Railway Recruitment Cells (RRC) of the Zonal Railways.

“The results of CBT for shortlisting of candidates for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is currently under process and the results are tentatively scheduled to be published in the official websites of RRBs on or before 24.12.2022.” RRB in an official statement said. The Railway Recruitment Board conducted the Group D exams between August 17 and October 11, 2022. The exam was held in 5 phases.

How to Download Sarkari RRB Group D result 2022?

For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps( given below) to check the RRB Group D 2022 results.

Visit the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in.

Look for the link that reads, “Click on the RRB Group D result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as registration number and date of birth on the login page.

Your RRB Group D result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result, RRB Group D cut-off, and download the merit list.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2022: Check Concerned Official Websites Here

Regional RRB Official Websites Railway Recruitment Board – Zone wise Check Official websites Here RRB Ahmedabad http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in/ RRB Ajmer http://www.rrbajmer.gov.in RRB Allahabad http://www.rrbald.gov.in/ RRB Bangalore http://www.rrbbnc.gov.in/ RRB Bhubaneswar http://www.rrbbnc.gov.in/ RRB Bilaspur http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in/ RRB Chandigarh http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ RRB Chennai http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in/ RRB Gorakhpur http://www.rrbgkp.gov.in/ RRB Guwahati http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in/ RRB Jammu http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in/ RRB Kolkata http://rrbkolkata.gov.in/ RRB Malda http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in/ RRB Mumbai http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in/ RRB Muzaffarpur http://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in/ RRB Patna http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in/ RRB Ranchi http://www.rrbranchi.gov.in/ RRB Secunderabad http://rrbsecunderabad.nic.in/ RRB Siliguri http://rrbsiliguri.gov.in/ RRB Thiruvananthapuram http://www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in/

Credentials Required to Check RRB Group D result 2022?

In order to check the RRB Group D 2022 result, candidates need to enter his/her login credentials such as registration number and date of birth. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of RRBs.