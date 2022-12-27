Top Recommended Stories
RRB Group D Result 2022 Released, Check Steps To Download Scorecard and Direct Link Here
RRB Group D Result 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Group D result scorecard on December 27, 2022.
RRB Group D Result 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Group D result scorecard on December 27, 2022. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the Group D scorecards from the official websites of the respective RRB Regions. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the direct link below.
Also Read:
The RRB Group D exams were conducted in phases from August 17 to October 11.
Direct link to check RRB Ahmedabadscore card
Direct link to check RRB Bangalore Scorecard
Direct link to check RRB Bhubaneshwar Scorecard
Direct link to check RRB Bilaspur Scorecard
Direct link to check RRB Guwahati scorecard
RRB Chandigarh Group D Result Scorecards: How to check
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the results:
- Go to the official site of RRBs.
- Click on the RRB Group D score cards link.
- Key in your login credentials.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.