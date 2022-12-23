RRB Mumbai Group D Result 2022 Declared at rrbmumbai.gov.in; Direct Link Here

RRB Mumbai Group D Result 2022: Eligible candidates can download the RRB Mumbai Group D result 2022 by visiting the official website at rrbmumbai.gov.in.

RRB Mumbai Group D Result 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Mumbai has declared the result for the RRB Group D posts today, December 23, 2023. Eligible candidates can download the RRB Mumbai Group D result 2022 by visiting the official website at rrbmumbai.gov.in.The CBT examination was held between August 17 to October 22.

“Persons with Benchmark disabilities (PwBD) & Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAA) candidates are exempted from PET and hence, their roll numbers are not included in this list. Accordingly, the Percentile Score/Normalized Marks of the PwBD & CCAA candidates shall be published along with the result for Document Verification by Railway Recruitment Cells (RRC) of respective Zonal Railways”, RRB in an official notification said.

How to Download RRB Group D Mumbai Result 2022? Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Mumbai at www.rrbmumbai.gov.in .

. Look for the result link.

Enter the login credentials, if required.

Your RRB Group D Mumbai Result 2022 PDF document will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

“Accordingly, the PET schedule for the provisionally shortlisted candidates shall be published on the official websites of RRCs by the Chairpersons of RRCs. Further, SMS / Email will also be sent to the registered mobile number andemail of the shortlisted candidates to download their e-call letter for PET,” reads the official notification. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification for the latest updates.