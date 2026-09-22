RRB NTPC UG New Vacancy 2026: Railway NTPC UG recruitment notification released, applications for 1,688 posts to begin from This date

In addition, candidates applying for certain posts must have proficiency in Hindi or English typing. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, while the maximum age limit is 33 years.

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New Delhi: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a notice for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (Undergraduate) Recruitment 2026-27. According to the notification (CEN 7/2026), the application process for a total of 1,688 vacancies is likely to begin on October 15, 2026 (tentative) and continue until November 13, 2026 (tentative).

To participate in the Railway NTPC UG recruitment, the candidates must have passed the Intermediate (10+2) from a recognized board/institution. In addition, the candidates applying for certain posts must have knowledge of Hindi/English typing. The candidate’s minimum age should be 18 years, while the maximum age should not exceed 33 years. Candidates belonging to reserved categories will be eligible for upper-age relaxation as per applicable rules.

Vacancy details:

A total of 1,688 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The post-wise vacancy details are as follows:

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 200 posts

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk (CCTC): 700 posts

Junior Clerk cum Typist: 600 posts

Trains Clerk: 188 posts

Railway NTPC UG Selection Process 2026

Candidates for the RRB NTPC UG recruitment will be selected based on Computer-Based Test (CBT 1), CBT 2, Typing/Skill Test (where applicable), Document Verification, and Medical Examination.

Application Process and Fee

All candidates will be able to apply for the Railway NTPC recruitment online only.

Once the application process begins, candidates can fill out the form directly through the official portal at rrbapply.gov.in.

It will be mandatory to pay the application fee according to the candidate’s category.

As the application fee, candidates belonging to the General/OBC/EWS categories will have to pay ₹500,

SC/ST/PwD/Female candidates will have to pay ₹250.

After appearing for the CBT-1 examination, ₹400 will be refunded to General/OBC/EWS candidates, while the full application fee will be refunded to SC/ST/PwD/Female candidates.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is a government organization in India under the Ministry of Railways that conducts competitive examinations to hire staff for Indian Railways.

Structure and OrganizationParent Body:

Managed by the Railway Recruitment Control Board (RRCB) in New Delhi.

Regional Boards: There are 21 regional RRBs located across different cities in India.

History: It started in 1942 as the Railway Service Commission and received its current name in 1985.

Major Exams Conducted