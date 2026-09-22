RRB NTPC UG New Vacancy 2026: Railway NTPC UG recruitment notification released, applications for 1,688 posts to begin from This date

New Delhi: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a notice for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (Undergraduate) Recruitment 2026-27. According to the notification (CEN 7/2026), the application process for a total of 1,688 vacancies is likely to begin on October 15, 2026 (tentative) and continue until November 13, 2026 (tentative).
To participate in the Railway NTPC UG recruitment, the candidates must have passed the Intermediate (10+2) from a recognized board/institution. In addition, the candidates applying for certain posts must have knowledge of Hindi/English typing. The candidate’s minimum age should be 18 years, while the maximum age should not exceed 33 years. Candidates belonging to reserved categories will be eligible for upper-age relaxation as per applicable rules.
A total of 1,688 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The post-wise vacancy details are as follows:
Candidates for the RRB NTPC UG recruitment will be selected based on Computer-Based Test (CBT 1), CBT 2, Typing/Skill Test (where applicable), Document Verification, and Medical Examination.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is a government organization in India under the Ministry of Railways that conducts competitive examinations to hire staff for Indian Railways.
Structure and OrganizationParent Body:
Managed by the Railway Recruitment Control Board (RRCB) in New Delhi.
Regional Boards: There are 21 regional RRBs located across different cities in India.
History: It started in 1942 as the Railway Service Commission and received its current name in 1985.
Major Exams Conducted
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.