RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the results of the second stage of computer-based test (CBT) held to recruit suitable candidates to the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA).

Candidates who appeared for the exam are requested to check their scores on the regional websites.

The RRB JE CBT-2 online examination 2019 was conducted from August 28 to September 1 this year across the nation. In a few centres, the examination was rescheduled to September 9, 2019, stated a report.

The final answer keys for the RRB JE CBT-2 online examination 2019 were released from October 10 to October 12, 2019. Earlier, the Indian Railways had offered to recruit candidates to its 13,487 vacant seats for the position of Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology) [JE(IT)], Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA), stated a report. However, 23 vacant seats of Junior Engineer (JE) under Printing Press Department of Chennai (SR), Mumbai (CR) and Secunderabad (SCR) Zones were later cancelled, added an official notification.

Based on the scores secured in the RRB JE CBT-2, candidates will be shortlisted for the next selection procedure which is document verification. After clearing the verification, candidates are required to take a medical fitness test(s). Those who are deemed as ‘medically fit’ are eligible for the job.