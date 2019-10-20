RRB JE 2019 CBT-2 Result: The Indian Railways is likely to release the results of Railway Recruitment Board Junior Engineer Computer Based Test-2 soon on the official websites. The RRB JE CBT-2 online examination 2019 was conducted from August 28 to September 1 this year across the nation. In a few centres, the examination was rescheduled to September 9, 2019, stated a report.

The final answer keys for the RRB JE CBT-2 online examination 2019 were released from October 10 to October 12, 2019. Earlier, the Indian Railways had offered to recruit candidates to its 13,487 vacant seats for the position of Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology) [JE(IT)], Depot Material Superintendant (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA), stated a report. However, 23 vacant seats of Junior Engineer (JE) under Printing Press Department of Chennai (SR), Mumbai (CR) and Secunderabad (SCR) Zones were later cancelled, added an official notification.

Based on the scores secured in the RRB JE CBT-2, candidates will be shortlisted for the next selection procedure which is document verification. After clearing the verification, candidates are required to take a medical fitness test(s). Those who are deemed as ‘medically fit’ are eligible for the job.