New Delhi: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released admit cards for the second stage of Junior Engineer (JE) Exam 2019, for those candidates whose exam had been postponed earlier. Candidates can download their admit card from rrbcdg.gov.in, which is the official website of the RRB.

The second stage RRB JE Exam 2019 will be conducted on September 19. The result of the first stage, which was held in May-June, was announced in August.

Steps to download the admit card for RRB JE Exam 2019

Step 1: Visit the official RRB website or the website of the concerned RRB zone

Step 2: Click on the download admit card link

Step 3: Enter registration number, date of birth and log in

Step 4: You will see the admit card on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a print out for future reference

The exam will be a Computer-based test (CBT), the travel pass and examination city intimation letter for which were released earlier. A total of 2,02,616 candidates will appear for the exam, which is being held to fill 13,538 JE posts.

The exam will be of two-hour duration during which 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) will be asked. For every wrong answer, one-third of the marks will be deducted.