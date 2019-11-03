RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2019: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the results for RRB JE CBT 2 2019 on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in. All those who appeared for the exam, can check their results as soon as possible on the aforementioned website.

In case the traffic is down due to official website, students may check results a while later.

Here is how you can check RRB JE 2019 CBT 2 result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official site of regional RRBs- RRB Ajmer, RRB Mumbai, RRB Allahabad.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘RRB JE CBT 2 2019 scorecard’.

Step 3: Now, enter all details asked, including your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your result will now be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download. Take a print-out of the same for a future reference.

Around 24,92,554 candidates had appeared for RRB Junior Engineer examination.