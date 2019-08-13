RRB JE Result 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Tuesday declared the recruitment exam result for its Junior Engineer (JE) and other posts on its official website rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates are advised to check their result on the official website.

The results are also available on respective websites of all the regional RRBs, including Bangalore, Patna, Ahmedabad, Chennai Bhopal, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

Here is how you can check RRB JE Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website – rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Result’ tab

Step 3: Now, click on ‘RRB JE Result CBT 1 2019’

Step 4: Download your result, or take a print out of the same.

Successful candidates will get to sit for the RRB JE Stage 2 Exam, which will be held either during the last week of August or first week of September as announced by the RRB.