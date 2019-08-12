RRB JE Result 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to announce the recruitment exam result for its Junior Engineer (JE) and other posts soon on its official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

According to its official notification, the result of the exam is currently being finalized and the list of successful candidates will be released soon. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for the same.

The result will also be available on respective websites of all the regional RRBs, including Bangalore, Patna, Ahmedabad, Chennai Bhopal, Kolkata and Mumbai.

Once the results is available online, here is how you can check RRB JE Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Result’ tab

Step 3: Now, click on ‘RRB JE Result CBT 1 2019’

Step 4: Download your result, or take a print out of the same.

Successful candidates will get to sit for the RRB JE Stage 2 Exam, which will be held either during the last week of August or first week of September as announced by the RRB.