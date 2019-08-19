RRB JE Result 2019: Over 2 lakh candidates passed the first stage of Railway Junior Engineer recruitment exam which were held in shifts in May and June. Notably, Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the RRB JE result for the first stage Computer-Based Test (CBT) on August 14.

If reports are to be believed, 2,02,616 candidates qualified the first stage of the exam. A total of 13487 vacancies have been notified by the railway recruitment boards (RRB).

In Mumbai 23113 candidates have qualified have qualified the first stage RRB JE exam. This Zone (Mumbai) has the highest number of vacancies in the recruitment, followed by Kolkata, registered the highest number of candidates qualifying the exam. Nearly 23770 candidates cleared the exam in Kolkata, reports claimed.

Up next is the second stage CBT. According to the schedule, the second stage CBT will be held from August 28 to September 1. The second stage CBT will be for 120 minutes and there will be 150 questions to answer. Detailed section-wise marks and syllabus have been published on the official notification released on the RRB portals. The questions will be of multiple-choice questions and negative marking will be applied to 1/3rd for every incorrect answer.

The RRBs are conducting recruitment for the posts of Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) along with the Junior Engineer or JE recruitment.

Candidates who have been shortlisted through the RRB JE results will appear in the second stage. RRB JE second stage CBT will be held as per the following schedule:

Exam city, date intimation begins: August 17

Download of free train travel authority for SC/ST candidates: August 17

Download of RRB JE admit card for second stage: 4 days before exam

Activation of mock link for second stage: August 17

Schedule of second stage CBT: August 28 to September 1