RRB JE result 2019: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the RRB JE result for the first stage Computer-Based Test (CBT) which were held in May and June. The results have been released on various portals of RRB. The boards have also released the scorecards of the first stage CBT.

Up next is the second stage CBT. According to the schedule, the second stage CBT will be held from August 28 to September 1. The RRBs are conducting recruitment for the posts of Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) along with the Junior Engineer or JE recruitment.

Candidates who have been shortlisted through the RRB JE results will appear in the second stage. RRB JE second stage CBT will be held as per the following schedule:

Exam city, date intimation begins: August 17

Download of free train travel authority for SC/ST candidates: August 17

Download of RRB JE admit card for second stage: 4 days before exam

Activation of mock link for second stage: August 17

Schedule of second stage CBT: August 28 to September 1

The link for login will be available of the official websites of RRBs and candidates can log in with their credentials on the dates mentioned.

The second stage CBT will be for 120 minutes and there will be 150 questions to answer. Detailed section-wise marks and syllabus have been published on the official notification released on the RRB portals. The questions will be of multiple-choice questions and negative marking will be applied to 1/3rd for every incorrect answer.