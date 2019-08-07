New Delhi: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to announce the recruitment exam result for its Junior Engineer (JE) and other posts today.

According to its official notification, the result of the exam is currently being finalized and the list of successful candidates will be released soon.

Candidates will be able to check their result for the RRB JE Prelim Exams 2019 on rrbcdg.gov.in, which is the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board. The result will also be accessible on respective websites of all the regional RRBs including Bangalore, Patna, Ahmedabad, Chennai Bhopal, Kolkata, Mumbai etc.

To check the result, click on ‘Result’ on the homepage of the website and then on ‘RRB JE Result CBT 1 2019’.

Successful candidates will then appear for the RRB JE Stage 2 Exam, which will be held either during the last week of August or first week of September as announced by the RRB. For this stage, having the result of the first stage for reference can be useful.

Those successful will then move on to the JE Stage 3 Exam.

Earlier, the board conducted the Prelim Exams 2019 from May 22 to June 2 at various exam centres across all its regional recruitment boards to fill 13,538 vacancies.

The provisional answer keys for the recruitment exam were released on July 11 while the final answer keys were released on July 25.

The Railway Recruitment Board, which is an official organization under the central government, looks after the appointment of new employees for Indian Railways. It has 21 regional boards in different parts of the country.