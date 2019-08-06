RRB JE CBT Result: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is going to release the result of Junior Engineer Recruitment Examination (RRB JE CBT 1 Result) soon, said reports on Tuesday.

Candidates who sat for the exam will be able to download the result on the official website as soon as it is released. Those who qualify for the next round will find their names on the list to be published shortly.

Media reports said the RRB will announce the results by the second week of August. However, there is no official confirmation of the same. The RRB had announced the RRB JE provisional answer key 2019 on July 11 and the RRB JE 2019 final answer key on July 25. The Junior Engineer Prelims Exam 2019 was held from May 22 to June 2 at various exam centres across all the railway recruitment boards to fill 13,538 vacancies.

The RRB has also announced the date for RRB JE Stage 2 Exam 2019 either during last week of August or first week of September this year. Candidates will be shortlisted for the CBT-2 exam based on normalized marks obtained by the candidates in CBT-1 exam.

Over two lakh candidates will be shortlisted for the CBT-2 examination. Those candidates who are shortlisted in RRB JE CBT-2 exam will be called for the RRB JE Stage 3 round.

The shortlisting of candidates for the document verification shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by the candidates in the 2nd Stage CBT. The candidates summoned for document verification are required to pass a necessary medical fitness test, conducted by the railway administration.