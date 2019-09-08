RRB Kolkata Paramedical Result 2019: Railway Recruitment Board of Kolkata has declared results of the Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted for recruitment into the paramedical categories, against Centralized Employment Notification (CEN 02/2019), stated a report. Candidates who attempted the RRB Paramedical CBT Exam are requested to check their scores at the official website of RRB Kolkata, i.e., rrbkolkata.gov.in.

In total, as many as 359 candidates were shorlisted for the paramedical posts in Kolkata region of RRB. Out of the 359 candidates, 239 were qualified for Staff Nurse post, 49 for Health and Malaria Inspector Grade III posts, 42 for RRB Pharmacist Grade III post, 12 for Radiographer post, nine for Lab Assistant Grade II post, four for Dialysis Technician and Lab Superintendent posts, five for Extension Educator, three for Optometrist post, two each for Perfusionist and Physiotherapist posts, stated a report.

All those candidates who were selected in the RRB Kolkata Paramedical CBT exam are eligible to appear for Document Verification (DV). Note that the verification process will take place at the respective location mentioned in the RRB Paramedical DV Admit Card. A day after the DV, selected candidates can take up their Medical Examination at the nominated Railway hospitals under the jurisdiction of RRB. They have to pay a prescribed fee of Rs 24 for the medical exam.

Candidates can download their RRB Paramedical DV Call Letter and other details of the Medical Examination from the official websites of RRB.