RRB MI Answer Key 2021: RRB (Railway Recruitment Board) has released the answer key for the isolated and ministerial categories recruitment exams today. Now that the board has released the RRB MI Answer Key 2021, the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the answer key by clicking on the link given below. The candidates must note that the answer key will be available to download till February 28 (6 pm), and candidates can also raise objections on it.

"In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment," RRB in its notification mentioned.

The candidates who want to raise objections have to pay Rs 50 per question challenged including service charges.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the answer key:

RRB MI recruitment exam 2020: How to check answer key

Step 1: Visit the region based official websites

Step 2: Click on the ‘download answer sheet’ link.

Step 3: A pdf file with answer keys will appear

Step 4: Download, and take a printout for further reference.

RRB MI answer key 2020: Regional websites

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).