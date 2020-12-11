The Railway Recruitment Board has published the e-admit card for the CEN 03/2019 recruitment selection test for Ministerial and Isolated Category. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can download the same from the official website of the board. Also Read - Fact Check: Is Indian Railways Going to be Fully Privatised? Know Truth Behind The Viral Video

The examinations are scheduled to held from December 15 to 18, 2020 as a Computer Based Test. The candidates will have to use their Registration Number and Date of Birth to download the admit card. In addition, the exam city, date, shift information and mock tests are also available at the respective websites under candidate login.

The students must note that the RRB has announced the official exam schedule for Ministerial & Isolated Category recruitment CBT through CEN 03/2019 at the zonal websites of various participating RRBs.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts i.e. from 10.30 AM to 12.00 PM (First shift) and 03.00 PM to 04.30 PM (Second shift). The examination for various category of posts are to be held in such shifts on December 15, 16, 17 and 18, 2020 in designated exam centres.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the admit card:

In order to download the e-admit card, candidates have to visit the zonal RRB website and click on the direct link to download the admit card. Thereafter, candidates have to login by entering the Registration Number generated at the time of online application and candidates’ date of birth as registered on the application form.

Similarly, candidates can also check exam city, date, schedule and mock tests for RRB MI CEN 03/2019 Computer Based Test by logging to the respective website from December 05, 2020.