RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam Schedule 2020: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Friday released the RRB Ministerial and Isolated categories exam schedule 2020 on its official website.

Candidates can visit the official portal of RRB to check and download the exam schedule.

According to the schedule, the Computer Based examination will be conducted from December 15 to 18 in two shifts each day. The first shift exam will commence at 10:30 am and the duration of the examination will be 90 minutes. However, 30 minutes extra time is eligible for PwBD candidates with a scribe. Candidates will have to report for first shift at 9am and gate will be closed at 10am.

The second shift exam will begin at 3pm for which the reporting time is 1:30 pm, while gate closure time is 2:30 pm.

Here is the shift-wise time table:

Candidates should note that the exam will be held by observing all instructions/guidelines related to COVID-19.

The link for Exam City, Date & Shift intimation and Mock Test will be made live from December 5 onwards on the official websites of all RRBs.

For further details and updates, the candidates are advised to visit only official website of Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) from time to time.