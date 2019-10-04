RRB NTPC Exam 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced that this year, for the very first time, its NTPC exam will be conducted in 15 languages. The exam will be held in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Mainpuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Candidates can get more details from rrbcdg.gov.in, which is the official website of RRB.

Over 35,000 vacant posts will be filled through the exam, the dates of which will be announced either in last week of November or first week of December. The admit card, too, is expected to be released as soon as the exam dates are announced.

Steps to download admit card for RRB NTPC Exam 2019:

Step 1: Log into the RRB website of your particular region, i.e rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘RRB NTPC admit card 2019 download’

Step 3: Enter your login details and click on ‘Submit’

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen; download it for future use

According to reports, the exam is being organised in 15 languages for the convenience of candidates from non-Hindi speaking states. Another reason, reportedly, is to prevent protests which frequently take place against exams being organised in only English and Hindi, and not in the local languages.