The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the provisional answer key, question paper, and responses for Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) 2021 CBT 1. The candidates can check the RRB Answer Key on the official website of the board. The candidates must also note that they can challenge RRB NTPC answer key and paper from August 18 to 23, 2021.

The official websites to check the answer key of NTPC 2021 are – rrbahemdabad.gov.in, rrbajmer.gov.in, rrbald.gov.in, rrbbnc.gov.in, rrbbhopal.gov.in, rrbbbs.gov.in, rrbcdg.gov.in, rrbchennai.gov.in, rrbbilaspur.gov.in, rrbmalda.gov.in, rrbguwahati.gov.in, rrbjammu.gov.in, rrbkolkata.gov.in, rrbmumbai.gov.in, rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in, rrbpatna.gov.in, rrbranchi.gov.in, rrbsecunderabad.gov.in, rrbsiliguri.gov.in, rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the answer key:

Visit the official website of their RRB

Click on the link attached to the words “CEN-01/2019 (NTPC Posts) – Link for viewing of Question Paper, Responses & Keys and Raising of Objections (if any)”.

On clicking this link, a new login appears on the screen.

Enter user id and password to access it.

Candidates can check the RRB NTPC answer key from the dashboard.

It is important to note that the steps to download the question paper and response sheet are also the same.

Here are some other important details: