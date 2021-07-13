RRB NTPC 2021: As per the latest update, the Railway Recruitment Board has released the admit card for its Non-Technical Popular Category, NTPC 7th phase. The candidates must note that the admit card has been released for the seventh and last phase of the Computer Based Test, the CBT-1 examination. Candidates who applied for RRB NTPC examinations can check here for more details- rrbcdg.gov.in.Also Read - RRB NTPC Exam Date Big Update: Railways Activate Intimation Link, Admit Card To Be Out On This Date for 7th Phase

This year, over 2 lakhs will appear in the RRB examination for the seventh and last phase for the CBT-1 examination. The test is conducted for recruitment of selected candidates in various units of Indian Railways for Non-technical Popular categories for Graduate and Under Graduate Posts.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates download the admit card:

Go to the official website. Click on the notification which says RRB NTPC CBT, Admit Card. A new window will pop up. Candidates have to enter their login credentials and date of birth. Download the admit card and keep a printout of it for future reference. It will contain important notifications such as exam date, city.

Here are some of the important takeaways from the notice issued by the board:

Candidates are strictly advised to follow COVID-19 related guidelines which have been issued along with the call letter.

Wearing face masks is compulsory for all the candidates.

Except for the time of capturing a photograph, candidates can remove the mask.

The sixth phase of the examination was held in April.

The examination is held in several phases for posts such as Station Master, Clerk, Typist, and others.

RRB NTPC 7th phase Important Dates

Examination July 23, July 24, July 26, July 31

To recall, the Railways Board had earlier re-scheduled the examination owing to the COVID-19 scenario. The official website also highlights that for candidates of Assam, the link will be updated in a few days.

The recruitment process for Railway Recruitment Board Non-Technical Popular Category Exam Date consists of computer-based tests, typing skill tests, or computer-based aptitude tests. It is followed by document verification and medical examination.