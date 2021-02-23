RRB NTPC 2021: The Railway Board has started conducting the RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-4 CBT Exam from February 15. The examination will continue till March 3, 2021. According to the reports, more than 16 lakh candidates across are appearing in the examination. The Computer Based Test (CBT) is being conducted for the recruitment of RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 35281 Vacancies (Graduate & Under-Graduate Posts) in two shifts. Also Read - RRB MI Answer Key 2021: Railway Board Releases RRB MI 2021 Answer Key, GET Direct Link Here

For the convenience of the students, in this article, we have shared the important memory-based General Science (GS) Section (Biology/ Physics/ Chemistry) Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam. Also Read - RRB NTPC Phase 4 Admit Card 2021 to be Released Today | Check Steps to Download & Link of Regional Websites Here

The candidates must note that these questions are likely to be asked and they must definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Also Read - RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam: Additional Exam Date Released for CBT 1, Check Notice Here

What is the Full form of BARC?

Answer: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC)

What is the Full form of AIDS?

Answer: Human immunodeficiency virus infection and acquired immune deficiency syndrome

Retinol is found in which vitamin?

Answer: Vitamin A

Which of the following is not a Part of Carbon?

In 1911, Nobel Prize was given to Madam Curie in which field?

Answer: Chemistry

In 2011, which chemical was banned by Supreme Court of India?

Answer: Endosulfan pesticide

Form of farming where trees are planted mainly to protect animals or crops from cold winds, but also to give shade in hot weather:

Answer: Shelter Farming

Tranquilizer is used for – Cancer, TB, Diabetes, Anxiety

Answer: Anxiety

Did satellite launch in 2018 was the heaviest amongst all in India?

Answer: GSAT-11

Who was given Nobel Prize in 1968?

Answer: The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 1968 was awarded jointly to Robert W. Holley, Har Gobind Khorana and Marshall W. Nirenberg “for their interpretation of the genetic code and its function in protein synthesis.”

Electronic Configuration of Rhodium:

Answer: Kr 4d8 5s1

Which of the following is known as Foolish Rice Seedlings?

Answer: A disease of rice known as Bakanae or “foolish seedling” disease in which the plants grew inordinately long, became weak, and eventually fell over and died.

Norman Borlaug Award is given in which field?

Answer: Agriculture

Day on which Earth is at the farthest point in its orbit around the sun is known as:

Answer: Aphelion Day

Touch-me-not plant is of which Plant Kingdom?

Answer: Family: Fabaceae, Subfamily: Mimosoideae Touch-me-not (Mimosa pudica) is also called as a sensitive plant or sleepy plant because it folds its leaves when touched or exposed to heat

Sodium Bicarbonate (NaHCO3) commonly known as:

Answer: Baking Soda

Glycerol IUPAC name:

Answer: Propane-1,2,3-triol

Which one of the following is the Bacterial Disease?

Answer: AIDS (Amongst the options)

ISRO young scientist programme:

Answer: YUVIKA – YUva VIgyani KAryakram

Which organ control the respiration?

Answer: Medulla Oblongata

India’s First Satellite related to Education?

Answer: EDUSAT

Deficiency of Vitamin B9 causes which disease?

Answer: Megaloblastic Anemia

Outer Layer of Earth is called:

Answer: Crust

Outer Layer of Sun’s Atmosphere is called:

Answer: Corona

The first state to report a death due to COVID-19:

Answer: Karnataka