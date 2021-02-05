RRB NTPC 2021: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will activate the link to check RRB NTPC fourth phase exam city and date and to download a free travel pass on Friday, February 5, 2021.
The links for RRB NTPC Stage I CBT 4th Phase Dates/City/Shift Timings/Admit Card & Mock Test will be released today by 9 PM at rrcb.gov.in.
All candidates who are going to appear in the RRB NTPC 4th Phase Exam 2021 are advised to keep a track on the official website for latest updates.
According to the notice, the4th phase of Stage I Computer Based Test (CBT-1) will be held from 15th February 2021 to 3rd March, 2021 for approximately 15 lakh candidates.
How to check RRB NTPC exam city and date:
- Visit the official website of RRB regions.
- On the homepage, click on the link for CEN 01/2019 updates.
- Go to the ‘Notices’ section.
- Click on the link to check RRB NTPC 4th phase exam date, city intimation link’.
- Key in your credentials and log in.
- The RRB NTPC exam centre city and date will be displayed on the screen.
- Take out a print out of the same for future use.