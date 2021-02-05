RRB NTPC 2021: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will activate the link to check RRB NTPC fourth phase exam city and date and to download a free travel pass on Friday, February 5, 2021.

The links for RRB NTPC Stage I CBT 4th Phase Dates/City/Shift Timings/Admit Card & Mock Test will be released today by 9 PM at rrcb.gov.in.

All candidates who are going to appear in the RRB NTPC 4th Phase Exam 2021 are advised to keep a track on the official website for latest updates.

According to the notice, the4th phase of Stage I Computer Based Test (CBT-1) will be held from 15th February 2021 to 3rd March, 2021 for approximately 15 lakh candidates.

How to check RRB NTPC exam city and date: