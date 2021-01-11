RRB NTPC 2nd Phase Admit Card 2021: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is going to release the admit card for the first-day exam tomorrow. The candidates can download the RRB NTPC 2nd Phase Admit Card from the regional RRB websites of the board. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is going to conduct the 2nd phase of the NTPC 2020 exam from January 16. Also Read - RRB NTPC Recruitment 2020: Good News! Vacancies For Traffic Assistant Post in Kolkata Metro Railway Increased | Check Details

As per a latest notice dated 02.01.2021 published by RRB in regards to the exam schedule of the 2nd phase CBTs, the examination is going to be conducted for approximately 27 lakh candidates.

The candidates who have registered for the RRB NTPC recruitment can download the admit card by logging in with the Registration Number and Date of Birth. Registered candidates are advised to visit the official website of the board for all the latest updates regarding RRB NTPC 2020.

The 2nd Phase NTPC 2020 exam is scheduled to be held from January 16 to 30, 2021 as a Computer Based Test across the nation. The printed copy of the NTPC admit card 2020 must be carried to the designated exam centre along with a valid photo identification.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the RRB NTPC 2nd Phase Admit Card:

Visit the regional website

Click on the link to download NTPC CEN 01/2019 admit card

Upon clicking the link, candidates are redirected to the login page

Enter registration number and date of birth

Click on Login to log in to the portal and open the NTPC admit card

Download the admit card and generate printouts of it

In the 2nd phase exam, around 27 lakh candidates are likely to appear in the test. The candidates must note that the examination for the remaining registered candidates are to be conducted in subsequent phases.