RRB NTPC 4th Phase Exam 2021: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) has activated the link to view exam date, venue and download Free Travel Pass (For SC/ST Candidates) for RRB NTPC 4th Phase on RRB Ranchi, RRB Bhubaneswar and other RRBs. Also Read - RRB NTPC Phase-2 CBT Exam 2021: Exam Dates Announced | Check Schedule & Other Details Here

Candidates who are going to appear for NTPC Exam in Phase 4 can check their RRB NTPC Exam Details from 9 PM today, i.e., 5th February 2021 (Friday) on the official website of RRBs or through the link given below.

Direct Link to Check RRB NTPC Exam Date, City and Travel Pass

On 4th Jan 2021, RRB has released the date of Computer Based Test (CBT) for 4th Phase for Non Technical Popular Category Posts (NTPC). As per the notice, RRB NTPC 4th Phase Exam will be held from 15th February to 3rd March 2021 for a total of 15 lakh candidates.

Candidates can download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021 4th Phase four days prior to the exam date, i.e., from 11th February 2021 from the official website of RRBs.

Necessary intimation is also being sent to all those candidates scheduled in the 3rd phase to their e-mail and mobile numbers given in their online application.

It is to be noted that the remaining candidates will be scheduled in subsequent phases.