RRB NTPC 6th Phase: The Railway Recruitment Board Non-Technical Popular Category, RRB NTPC 6th Phase Exam Date 2021 has been released. The candidates who are interested and interested can check the RRB NTPC 6th Phase exam dates on the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in. According to the dates released by the board the RRB NTPC Phase 6 Exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 1, 3, 5, 6, 7 and 8, 2021.

A total of 6 lakh candidates have registered for the RRB NTPC Phase 6 Exam 2021. Candidates can check the RRB NTPC 6th Phase Exam Date 2021 on the official notification. The direct link to download the official notification is mentioned below.

CLICK HERE RRB NTPC 6th Phase RRB Notification

The candidates would be able to download their respective exam city, date and Free Travel Pass (if applicable) from today on March 22, 2021, at 9 PM. The notification reads, “Candidates are advised to strictly follow COVID-related guidelines issued along with the call letter. Use of Face Mask is mandatory. Candidates will be allowed entry only if wearing a Face Mask and the Face mask shall be worn at all times.”

It further says, “Candidates are also advised to carefully read and comply with the instructions uploaded along with the e-call letter. Particularly on banned items: electronic gadgets such as Mobile phones, pager, watches, Bluetooth enabled devices, calculators, metallic wears, bangles, belts, bracelets etc. are NOT ALLOWED inside the Test Centre.”

Candidates must note that the downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to the RRB NTPC 6th Phase Exam Date 2021.