New Delhi: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the online exam date for Non-Technical Popular Category Posts (NTPC) in 7th Phase. The candidates who are eligible and preparing for the examination can visit the official website of RRB and Others to check the notice. As pr the RRB NTPC Notice, NTPC Exam in Phase 7 will be conducted on 23, 24, 26 and 31 July 2021 for approximately 2.78 Lakhs candidates.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the notice below:

RRB NTPC 7th Phase Admit Card will be uploaded four days of the exam on official website of RRBs i.e. on 19 June 2021.

All those candidates who are appearing in RRB NTPC Phase 7 Exam can check their exam city, date and download Free Travel Pass (if applicable) before 10 days of the exam on official websites of RRBs.