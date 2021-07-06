RRB NTPC Exams: The RRB NTPC 7th phase exams will be conducted on four dates- July 23, 24, 26 & 31 in 76 cities, across 260 centres with COVID protocols. Railway Board official RD Bajpai infomed that exam centres will have students at 50 per cent capacity. “7th phase exams for RRB NTPC, which couldn’t be conducted due to COVID, will now be conducted on four dates- July 23, 24, 26 & 31 in 76 cities, across 260 centres with COVID protocols. Exam centres to have students at 50% capacity,” RD Bajpai, ED(I&P), Railway Board said. Also Read - RRB NTPC 7th Phase: Exam Date 2021 Out, Railways Exam from 23 July for 2.78 Lakh Candidates | Notice Here