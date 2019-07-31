RRB Railway NTPC Admit Card 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to release the admit card for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) examination shortly. Candidates are requested to keep a tab on the official website of the Railway Board, i.e., rrbgkp.gov.in.

The NTPC has over 35,000 vacancies for graduates and non-graduates in various zonal railway and production units. The exam will be conducted in two stages – a computer-based test (CBT) and a skill test after that.

Follow the steps below to get your RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the RRB NTPC Gorakhpur, i.e., rrbgkp.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘RRB NTPC CBT 1 Admit Card 2019’.

Step 3: Log in using your registration ID credentials.

Step 4: Your admit card will appear on your screen. Download it and take a print out.

In the NTPC CBT examination, every correct answer will carry one mark, while for every wrong answer, 0.3 marks will be deducted. To qualify, candidates need a minimum score of 42 marks.

Candidates who qualify in both the rounds will then be called for a medical test and document verification. The final results will be announced and applicants will be selected for jobs on the basis of their merit.