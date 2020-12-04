RRB NTPC CBT 1 Admit Card 2020: The Railway Recruitment Board will release RRB NTPC CBT 1 admit card soon on its official website. Candidates are advised to keep a check on RRB official websites of their respective regions in case of any updates on NTPC CBT 1 Admit Card. Also Read - RRB NTPC Exam to be Held From December 28; Level-1 Exam From April 2021 | Check Full Schedule Here

Candidates must note that they won’t be permitted to appear for RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam if they don’t have a hard copy of their admit cards with them. Also Read - RRB NTPC Recruitment 2020: Application Status Released, Check @ rrbonlinereg.co.in | Direct Link Here

Students can keep their registration numbers handy for a hassle-free download of their RRB NTPC CBT 1 admit card. Also Read - RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2019 Announced on Official Website rrbcdg.gov.in | Know Here How to Check

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam Pattern

The first phase of CBT (Computer-bases testing) for recruitment to NTPC posts will be held from December 15. It will be objective-type test and a total of 100 questions will be asked. There will be negative marking as well.

Here is a subject-wise mark distribution:

General Awareness- 40

Maths- 30

Number Reasoning & General Intelligence- 30

RRB NTPC, Group D, Level- 1 Recruitment: Check all important dates here

1) RRB Isolated and Ministerial Categories will be held from December 15 to 18

2) RRB NTPC Exam from December 28 to end of March, 2021

3) RRB Level- 1 Exam will be conducted from April 2021 to June 2021

More than 1.2 crore applications have been registered for RRB NTPC exam against 35,208 vacancies. For RRB Group D exam, 1,15,67,248 applications have been received by Indian Railway against 1,03,769 vacancies. For the Ministerial and Isolated categories, which has 1,663 vacancies, a total of 1,02,940 applications have been registered.