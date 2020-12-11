RRB NTPC Admit Card: The admit card for RRB NTPC is expected to be released soon. The exam is scheduled to be held from December 28 till March 2021. Generally, the admit cards are released 10 days prior to the commencement of the RRB NTPC exams. So, the admit cards are expected to be out this week.

Candidates must note that they won’t be permitted to appear for RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam if they don’t have a hard copy of their admit cards with them. Candidates are also advised to keep a check on RRB official websites of their respective regions in case of any updates on RRB NTPC Admit Cards.

Students will need to write a self-declaration paragraph after downloading the admit cards. A blank space will also be given for the same on the admit cards.

“Candidates should leave blank spaces provided in the downloaded e-Call letter for writing self-declaration paragraph (as the paragraph will be displayed on the screen during CBT), signature and Left Thumb Impression (LTI) unfilled while coming for the exam,” RRBs said in its official exam notice.

“Signatures of the candidates on all documents should be identical in all stages of recruitment process and must be in running hand and not in block/capital or disjointed letters. Signatures in different style at the time of CBT, Computer based Aptitude Test, Typing Skill Test, Document Verification, Medical examination etc. may result in cancellation of candidature,” the RRBs were quoted as saying by a news channel.

Here is a subject-wise mark distribution:

General Awareness- 40

Maths- 30

Number Reasoning & General Intelligence- 30

RRB NTPC, Group D, Level- 1 Recruitment: Check all important dates here

1) RRB Isolated and Ministerial Categories will be held from December 15 to 18

2) RRB NTPC Exam from December 28 to end of March, 2021

3) RRB Level- 1 Exam will be conducted from April 2021 to June 2021