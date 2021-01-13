RRB NTPC Phase 2 CBT Admit Card: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the phase 2 admit card on its regional official websites. All those who will sit for RRB NTPC 2nd phase exam are requested to visit the official RRB websites of their respective regions and download the admit card as soon as possible. The board had earlier activated the link for exam city, date, and mock test.

The RN NTPC 2nd Phase exam will be held from January 16 to 30, 2021, for 27 lakh registered candidates.

RRB NTPC Phase 2 CBT Admit Card: Check steps to download 2nd Phase Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the regional website

Step 2: Click on the link to download NTPC CEN 01/2019 admit card

Step 3: Upon clicking the link, candidates are redirected to the login page

Step 4: Enter registration number and date of birth

Step 5: Click on Login to log in to the portal and open the NTPC admit card

Step 6: Download the admit card and generate printouts of it

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned all the regional official websites below:

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

RRB NTPC Exam: Post and Vacancies

RRB is conduct exams for the NTPC category to fill 35,208 posts of Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, Traffic Assistant, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Goods Guard, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, among others.