RRB NTPC Admit Card: The day is here. The Railway Recruitment Board will today declare the RRB NTPC Admit Card on its regional websites. The RRB NTPC is slated to be held from December 28 to January 13. All the candidates are advised to keep an eye on official websites of RRB in their respective regions so they don't miss out on any update on RRB NTPC Admit Card 2020.

Meanwhile, the RRB has already released NTPC Admit Card 2020 for the Kolkata region. Candidates from Kolkata region can visit the official website at rrbkolkata.gov.in and download their admit cards asap.

"The 1st Stage CBT will be held in multiple phases in order to ensure adherence to all the Covid-19 guidelines for the large number of eligible candidates (approx. 1.25 crores). Accordingly the first phase of the Exam is scheduled for 23 lakh candidates approx. to be held from 28.12.2020 to 13.01.2021 in various cities all over the country. The remaining eligible candidates will be scheduled in subsequent phases and will be intimated accordingly," the official notice read.

Earlier, the board had activated RRB NTPC Exam 2020 link on official websites of regional RRBs. (Check this link for more updates). A total of 23 lakh candidates are likely to attend the first phase of the RRB NTPC exam.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2020: Steps to download once it is released:

Step 1: Go on the official websites of regional RRBs

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Download RRB NTPC admit card 2020’

Step 3: Enter all details asked including

Step 4: Your RRB NTPC admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a print-out for a future reference.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned all the regional official websites below:

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

RRB NTPC Exam: Post and Vacancies

RRB would conduct an exam for the NTPC category to fill 35,208 posts of Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, Traffic Assistant, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Goods Guard, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, among others.

Candidates can bookmark this page for all latest updates on RRN NTPC Admit Card 2020. We are constantly in touch with our sources to give you the latest information.