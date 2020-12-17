The Railway Recruitment Board is likely to release the RRB NTPC Admit Card soon. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that the admit card will be available on the regional official websites of RRB. The schedule, exam city, and slot information are expected to release in a day or two. Also Read - RRB CBT Admit Card For Ministerial And Isolated Category Available For Download | Step-by-step Guide to Check

According to the official notice released by the board, the schedule of the examination will be available 10 days before the commencement of the examination and the admit card would be available 4 days before the exam.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the admit card:

Visit the official site of RRB’s regional site.

Click on the RRB NTPC Admit Card link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

Your admit card would be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Railway Recruitment Board Non-Technical Popular Category or RRB NTPC 2019 examination for first phase is scheduled to begin from December 28, 2020 and would end on January 13, 2021.

RRB would conduct an exam for the NTPC category to fill 35,208 posts of Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, Traffic Assistant, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Goods Guard, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, among others.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned all the regional official websites below:

RRB Ahmedabad: rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar: rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai: rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur: rrbgkp.gov.in

RRB Guwahati: rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: rrbjammu.nic.in:

RRB Kolkata: rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda: rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Siliguri: rrbsiliguri.gov.in

RRB Trivandrumpuram: rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in