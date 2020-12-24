RRB NTPC Admit Card Released

RRB NTPC Admit Card: The Railway Recruitment Board has released RRB NTPC admit cards– also known as hall tickets– on its official regional websites. Students are requested to login on RRB website of their respective regions and download their NTPC admit cards asap. The RRB NTPC is slated to be held from December 28 to January 13. Earlier, the RRB had released the NTPC admit cards for Chandigarh and Kolkata regions. Also Read - RRB NTPC Admit Card For Kolkata Region Released, Other Regions to be Out Today | Check Latest Updates & Steps to Download

Few days ago, the board had activated RRB NTPC Exam 2020 link on official websites of regional RRBs. (Check this link for more updates). A total of 23 lakh candidates are likely to attend the first phase of the RRB NTPC exam. Also Read - RRB NTPC Admit Card to be Out Tomorrow on Official Regional Websites | Check Exam Dates, Steps to Download & Latest Updates Here

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2020: Steps to download: Also Read - RRB NTPC Admit Card Likely To Be Out Soon At Regional Sites, CHECK HOW TO DOWNLOAD

Step 1: Go on the official websites of regional RRBs

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says “CEN 1/2019(NTPC)- Link for downloading e-call letter, Exam city & date intimation slip”

Step 3: Enter all details asked including

Step 4: Your RRB NTPC admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a print-out for a future reference.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned all the regional official websites below:

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

RRB NTPC Exam: Post and Vacancies

RRB would conduct an exam for the NTPC category to fill 35,208 posts of Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, Traffic Assistant, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Goods Guard, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, among others.

Candidates can bookmark this page for all latest updates on RRN NTPC Exam 2020. We are constantly in touch with our sources to give you the latest information.