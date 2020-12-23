RRB NTPC Admit Card: The Railway Recruitment Board will release the RRB NTPC admit card tomorrow on its official regional websites. All the aspirants are requested to keep a tab on the regional websites in case there are any updates on RRB NTPC Admit Card 2020. Alternatively, they can bookmark this page for the fastest updates on the release of RRB NTPC admit card. Also Read - RRB NTPC Admit Card Likely To Be Out Soon At Regional Sites, CHECK HOW TO DOWNLOAD

Earlier, the board had activated RRB NTPC Exam 2020 link on official websites of regional RRBs. Also Read - RRB NTPC Admit Card 2020 to be Out Soon | From Mark Distribution, Exam Dates to Self-Declaration, Know Everything Here

RRB NTPC recruitment exam 2020 will be held from December 28 to January 13 across the country. A total of 23 lakh candidates are likely to attend the first phase of the RRB NTPC exam.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2020: Steps to download once it is released:

Step 1: Go on the official websites of regional RRBs

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Download RRB NTPC admit card 2020’

Step 3: Enter all details asked including

Step 4: Your RRB NTPC admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a print-out for a future reference.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned all the regional official websites below:

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

RRB NTPC Exam: Post and Vacancies

RRB would conduct an exam for the NTPC category to fill 35,208 posts of Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, Traffic Assistant, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Goods Guard, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, among others.