RRB NTPC admit cards: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit cards for the computer based Typing test for NTPC Levels 5 and 2. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can download the admit cards from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in. The admit card has been released for the Computer Based Typing Skill Test which is the typing test.

The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 35,208 posts for level 5 and 2 including posts like Clerk, Time Keeper, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master etc.

RRB NTPC admit cards: Steps To Download Hall Tickets

Visit official website rrbcdg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link under notices

Enter your Registration Number, and date of birth and submit

The typing test admit card will appear on screen

Check and download the admit card for future purposes

RRB NTPC admit cards: Key details