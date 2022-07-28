RRB NTPC admit cards: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit cards for the computer based Typing test for NTPC Levels 5 and 2. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can download the admit cards from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in. The admit card has been released for the Computer Based Typing Skill Test which is the typing test.Also Read - RRB NTPC Pay Level 2, 5 E-Call Letter Released For Computer-Based Typing Skill Test; Here's How to Download at rrbcdg.gov.in
The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 35,208 posts for level 5 and 2 including posts like Clerk, Time Keeper, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master etc. Also Read - RRB NTPC CBAT Exam Date Released on rrbcdg.gov.in; Check Schedule Here
RRB NTPC admit cards: Steps To Download Hall Tickets
- Visit official website rrbcdg.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the admit card link under notices
- Enter your Registration Number, and date of birth and submit
- The typing test admit card will appear on screen
Check and download the admit card for future purposes
RRB NTPC admit cards: Key details
Also Read - RRB NTPC Level 6 CBAT Exam Date Released on rrbcdg.gov.in; Check Schedule Here
- The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 35,208 posts for level 5 and 2
- This includes posts like Clerk, Time Keeper, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master etc.
- The typing tests will be conducted from August 12 onwards.
- The RRB NTPC CBAT-2 results for level 5 and 2, were declared on July 18, 2022.
- The shortlisted candidates have now been called for a typing test.