RRB NTPC Answer Key 2021: The candidates who have appeared in RRB NTPC Exam between 28 December 2021 to 31 July 2021 in seven phases, we have some important news for you. The RRB Bhubneshwar and Other released a notice regarding RRB 01/2019 CBT 1 Exam on the official websites. As per the notice, RRB NTPC Exam Answer Key Link from 16 August at 8 PM to 23 August 2021. The candidates must note that they can check the question papers, responses and answer keys from 16 August onwards on RRB Regional Websites.Also Read - RRB NTPC 2021 CBT Admit Card Released, Check Steps To Download Here

If the candidates are not satisfied with the answer key and want to submit objection, they can do the same with a payment of Rs. 50/- plus applicable Bank Service Charges for raising objection per question. RRB NTPC Objection Link will be available from 18 August to 23 August 2021. Also Read - RRB NTPC Exam Date Big Update: Railways Activate Intimation Link, Admit Card To Be Out On This Date for 7th Phase

CLICK HERE FOR RRB NTPC ANSWER KEY NOTICE Also Read - RRC Group D Exam Date Likely to be Announced After ..., Check Important Details Here

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had conducted the online exam for the recruitment of various Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., under various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways.

RRB NTPC Important Events RRB NTPC Dates RRB NTPC Exam Dates 28 December to 31 July 2021 RRB NTPC Answer Key Notice Date 13 August 2021 RRB NTPC Answer Key Link Opening Date 16 August 2021 From 8 PM RRB NTPC Answer Key Objection Link Opening Date 18 August 2021 From 8 PM RRB NTPC Answer Key and Objection Link Last Date 23 August 2021 til 11:59 PM RRB NTPC Result Date to be released

RRB NTPC Region-Wise Answer Key Link

RB Regions RRB NTPC Answer Key Download Link – on 16 August 2021

RRBs Website RRB Ahmedabad RRB Ahmedabad NTPC Answer Key Download Link http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in/ RRB Ajmer RRB Ajmer NTPC Answer Key Download Link http://www.rrbajmer.gov.in/ RRB Allahabad RRB Allahabad NTPC Answer Key Download Link http://rrbald.gov.in/ RRB Bangalore RRB Bangalore NTPC Answer Key Download Link https://www.rrbbnc.gov.in/ RRB Bhubhaneshwar RRB Bhubhaneshwar NTPC Answer Key Download Link https://rrbbbs.gov.in/ RRB Bilaspur RRB Bilaspur NTPC Answer Key Download Link http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in/ RRB Chandigarh RRB Chandigarh NTPC Answer Key Download Link http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ RRB Chennai RRB NTPC Chennai Answer Key Download Link http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in/ RRB Guwahati RRB Guwahati NTPC Answer Key Download Link http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in/ RRB Jammu – Srinagar RRB Jammu NTPC Answer Key Download Link http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in/ RRB Kolkata RRB Kolkata NTPC Answer Key Download Link http://www.rrbkolkata.gov.in/ RRB Bhopal RRB Bhopal NTPC Answer Key Download Link http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in/ RRB Malda RRB Malda NTPC Admit Card Download Link http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in/ RRB Mumbai RRB Mumbai NTPC Answer Key Download Link http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in/ RRB Muzaffarpur RRB Muzaffarpur NTPC Answer Key Download Link https://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in/ RRB Patna RRB Patna NTPC Answer Key Download Link http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in/ RRB Ranchi RRB Ranchi NTPC Answer Key Download Link https://www.rrbranchi.gov.in/ RRB Secunderabad RRB Secunderabad NTPC Answer Key Download Link http://www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in/ RRB Thiruvanathapuram RRB Thiruvanathapuram NTPC Answer Key Download Link https://rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in/ RRB Siliguri RRB Siliguri NTPC Answer Key Download Link

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the answer key:

Go to official website of RRB Click on the link given for viewing answer key Enter your details Click on ‘Login Button’ Download NTPC Answer Key 2021 Take a print of RRB Admit Card 2021

Those who qualify in RRB NTPC CBT 1 will be called for 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by Typing Skill Test/Computer Based Aptitude Test (as applicable) and Document Verification/Medical Examination.