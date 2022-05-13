RRB NTPC Answer Key 2022 Latest Update: The Railway Recruitment Board on Friday released the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2022 link on the official website. The candidates who had appeared for the exam can now view the answer key on the official sites of regional RRBs. The link to check the answer key was activated at 5 PM on May 13. As per the official notice, the RRB answer key link will stay active from May 13 to 18, 2022.Also Read - RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam to Begin From Tomorrow: Check List of Guidelines, Special Trains For Candidates

The candidates who had appeared for the examination can now raise objections against the answer key till May 18, 2022. The link to raise the objection will remain open till 11.55 PM on May 18. The candidates who want to raise objection against the answer key will have to pay Rs 50 per question on objection. If the objection raised by the candidates is found to be valid, the fee paid against RRB NTPC answer key will be refunded to the applicants after deducting the applicable bank charges. However, the money can be withdrawn to the account where the applicant paid online. Also Read - RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam City Slip Released For Pay Levels 4, 6; Here's How to Download

Deadline to raise objections: key things to know Also Read - RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam: Railways Warns Candidates of Fake Notification | Details Here

The candidates must note that the deadline to raise objections against the answer key is May 18, 2022.

The link to raise objection will remain open till 11.55 PM on May 18.

Those who want to raise objections against the answer key will have to pay Rs 50 per question on objection.

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2022: Here’s how to download