RRB NTPC CBAT Exam Date: Railway Recruitment Board(RRB) has released the examination schedule of the computer-based aptitude test (CBAT) of the 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC). As per the official notice, the Computer Based Aptitude Test will be held on July 30, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the RRB NTPC CBAT exam can check the exam schedule through the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

"The LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on RRB websites by 20.07.2022. Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in Exam City and date intimation link," RRB in an official notice said.

Here’s How to Download RRB NTPC CBAT Exam Schedule?

Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board at rrbcdg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Notice regarding scheduled date of CEN-01/2019 (NTPC CBAT) Computer Based Skill Test .”

.” A new PDF will open on the screen.

Your RRB NTPC CBAT Exam Schedule will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the RRB NTPC CBAT Exam Notice and take a printout of it for future reference.

RRB NTPC CBAT Exam: Check Guidelines Here

Shortlisted candidates for CBAT should produce the Vision Certificate in original in the prescribed format (available in the Websites of RRBs) at the time of entry for CBAT, failing which they will not be permitted to appear for the CBAT.

Aadhaar linked Biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam center prior to entry into the exam hall.

Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card.

Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process.