RRB NTPC Level 6 CBAT Exam Date: Railway Recruitment Board(RRB) on Monday released the examination schedule of the computer-based aptitude test (CBAT) of 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Level 6 & 4. Eligible candidates can check the exam schedule through the official website rrbcdg.gov.in. As per the official notice, the CBAT for shortlisted candidates of Pay Levels 6 & 4 in CBT-2 is tentatively scheduled to be held on July 30, 2022.

"Shortlisted candidates for CBAT should produce the Vision Certificate in original in the prescribed format (Annexure Vl of CEN 01/2019, at the time of entry for CBAI failing which they will not be permitted to appear in the CBAT," reads the official notice.

Here’s How to Download RRB NTPC Level 6 CBAT Exam Schedule?

Visit the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads,”Notice regarding Schedule of CEN-01/2019 (NTPC CBAT) Pay Level 6 & 4 Computer Based Skill Test.”

A new PDF will open on the screen.

Your RRB NTPC Level 6 CBAT Exam Schedule will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the RRB NTPC Level 6 CBAT Exam Notice and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of Railway Recruitment Board.