RRB NTPC CBAT Exam Scorecard Latest News: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the scorecard for the computer-based aptitude test (CBAT) of the 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC), today, September 14, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the RRB NTPC CBAT exam can check the RRB NTPC CBAT scorecard by visiting the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in. As per the official notice, the Computer Based Aptitude Test was held on July 30, 2022.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check the scorecard. Follow the steps given below.

How to Download RRB NTPC CBAT Scorecard 2022?

Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board( RRB ) at rrbcdg.gov.in .

) at . On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CEN-01/2019 (NTPC): “Score-Card for CBAT” Weblink to view score-card for Computer-Based-Aptitude-Test conducted on 30-07-2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as the registration number and password.

Your RRB NTPC CBAT Scorecard 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to refer only to the official website of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process.