RRB NTPC CBT 1 Admit Card 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board has received more than a crore application for the posts of Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), Junior Engineer and Group D. As per a report, as many as 1,26,30,885 applications were received for the NTPC post to fill the vacancy of just 35,208 seats.

The RRB NTPC 2019 exam date which was scheduled to be released by September, is now likely to be released by October last week, claimed reports adding that the admit card may be released by the first week of November this year. However, there is no official notification for the same.

The computer-based test (CBT) comprises 150 multiple-choice questions with a time limit of 120 minutes. Candidates can find detailed section-wise marks and syllabus on the official notification released on the RRB portals. Notably, negative marking will be applied to 1/3rd for every incorrect answer.

Follow These Steps to download RRB NTPC admit card 2019:

Step 1: Log in to the websites of RRB of your particular region – rrb.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link which says, “RRB NTPC admit card 2019 download” after it is activated.

Step 3: Enter all the relevant details including your registration ID and password.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: Your RRB NTPC CBT 1 admit card will be available for download.

Step 6: Now download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

Notably, candidates will be selected based on their performance in the exams, including the typing test.